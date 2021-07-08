DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

DITHF remained flat at $$5.95 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.94. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

