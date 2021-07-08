DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get DS Smith alerts:

DITHF opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.