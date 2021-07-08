Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 15,105 Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,790,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,708,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,005 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after buying an additional 1,178,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after buying an additional 55,792 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin Yarema purchased 32,333 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $471,091.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,008.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ATRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

