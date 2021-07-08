Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $229,000 in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $48.81 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.55 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

