Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,969 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CENX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,668,000 after acquiring an additional 627,928 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,301,000 after buying an additional 83,879 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,477,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 320.8% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,924,000 after buying an additional 946,447 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $12,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

CENX opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CENX. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

