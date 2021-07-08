Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $235,000 Investment in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 21.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 108,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Shares of VEC stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.