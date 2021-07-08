Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 26.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 36.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 85.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 53.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLB opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.19.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

