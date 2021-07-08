Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $240,000 Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $45,305,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,890,000 after purchasing an additional 567,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,400.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 597,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,511,000 after purchasing an additional 558,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $23,253,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 541,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,673,000 after purchasing an additional 222,033 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $75.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.80. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The company’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

