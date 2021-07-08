E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.95. 96,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,092,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETWO. Loop Capital began coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $250,704,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $177,519,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $111,758,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $82,704,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $37,358,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

