Ediston Property Investment Declares Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of EPIC stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 68.80 ($0.90). 120,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,019. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. Ediston Property Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 45.96 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 72.60 ($0.95). The firm has a market cap of £145.40 million and a PE ratio of -8.74.

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

In other Ediston Property Investment news, insider Robin Archibald acquired 10,205 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £6,939.40 ($9,066.37). Also, insider Imogen Moss acquired 14,727 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,014.36 ($13,083.83).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.