Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.80 million-$40.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,297. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.30.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $40.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

