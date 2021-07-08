Edward J. Zecchini Sells 5,000 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,043.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cryoport stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $127,575,000 after purchasing an additional 116,433 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,302 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

