eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.55). eHealth posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 971.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $10.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHTH. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.23.

In related news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.00. 20,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,557. eHealth has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $120.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.09.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.