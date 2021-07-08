electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Acquires $100,000.00 in Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Trevor J. Moody acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,455. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ECOR opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.99. electroCore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 83.12% and a negative net margin of 527.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.
About electroCore
electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.
