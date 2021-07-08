Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.10 target price on the stock.

ELOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Shares of ELOX stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $76.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eloxx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 bought 5,925,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $7,999,998.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajesh B. Parekh bought 2,466,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $3,329,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. 18.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

