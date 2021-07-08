EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on July 30th

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.

Shares of EME opened at $121.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

