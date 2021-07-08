Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENB. UBS Group lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.86.

Enbridge stock traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$49.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,835,435. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.14.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

