ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on E. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ENI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC upgraded ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank upgraded ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.33.

E opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. ENI has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.07.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ENI will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.5813 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 502.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 379.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

