EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Major Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc Buys 20,000 Shares

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 1,035 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $10,350.00.

On Sunday, May 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 2,036 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $22,110.96.

On Monday, May 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 5,562 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $64,185.48.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 2,877 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $7,250.04.

On Friday, June 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 848 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $2,433.76.

On Friday, May 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 4,952 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $23,621.04.

NYSE ENLC opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 3.54. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $6.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENLC. Royal Bank of Canada cut EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

