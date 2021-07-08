EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,799 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of EnPro Industries worth $21,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,600,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,180,000 after acquiring an additional 159,184 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 111,529 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 59,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $94.38 on Thursday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.47 and a beta of 1.62.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

