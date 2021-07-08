Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives C$1.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESI. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$2.11 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$2.50. The stock has a market cap of C$342.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.