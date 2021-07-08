Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GMVHF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, April 12th. AlphaValue raised Entain to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $25.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88. Entain has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

