Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,308 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of Entegris worth $22,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Shares of ENTG opened at $116.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.48. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,346 shares of company stock valued at $30,657,689. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

