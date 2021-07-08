Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Aegis

Equities researchers at Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ target price suggests a potential upside of 225.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

Shares of ENVB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. 4,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,053. Enveric Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,730,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 1,623.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 181,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 170,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.