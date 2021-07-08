Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 311 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $91.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.76. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $97.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.