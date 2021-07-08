Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.39.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $377.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.91. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

