Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $738,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Tower by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 380,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 285,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

Shares of AMT opened at $278.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $279.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

