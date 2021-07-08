Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

OSTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,738 shares of company stock worth $1,263,372. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

