Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $825,000 Investment in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Davis Select Financial ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 148,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 74,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,995,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,992,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.52.

