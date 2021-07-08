Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in DexCom by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in DexCom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $447.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.46. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $303,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,987 shares of company stock worth $26,003,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.31.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.