Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,160 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,704.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP stock opened at $85.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

