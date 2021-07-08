Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,419 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSTK. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 4,697.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34,288 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,738 shares of company stock worth $1,263,372. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

