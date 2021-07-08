Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPIB. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,641,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $13,879,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,972,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,214,000.

Shares of BATS JPIB opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.44.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.