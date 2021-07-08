Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPIB. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,641,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $13,879,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,972,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,214,000.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPIB opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.