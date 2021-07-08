EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 175.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,782 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.26. 243,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,966. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

