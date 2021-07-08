EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Up 3.3%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s share price shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.22. 123,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,121,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

