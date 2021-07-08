Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Up to $6.83

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $6.99. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 13,328 shares changing hands.

EQX has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.