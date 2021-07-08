Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.97.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $189.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

