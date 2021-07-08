Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.80 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $1,296,799,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $327,957,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $264,248,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $90.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.64. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The company has a market cap of $167.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

