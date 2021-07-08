Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,084 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $160,820,000 after purchasing an additional 529,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Argus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

NYSE:MCD opened at $234.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $182.62 and a one year high of $238.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

