Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,121 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 28.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $278.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.76. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $279.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

