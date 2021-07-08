Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $509,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 29.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 24.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 25,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP opened at $203.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $203.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

