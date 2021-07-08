Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wipro Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Wipro in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.33.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

WIT opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.75. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 116.2% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 87.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth $74,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

