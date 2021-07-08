Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 5th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

APS opened at C$4.14 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of C$3.98 and a 12-month high of C$9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 21.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$368.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.53.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.02).

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$63,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$101,991.60.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

