ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ERYP opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.76. ERYTECH Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $124.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

