Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

NASDAQ:ESQ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.45. 27,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $183.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 34,607 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

