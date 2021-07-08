ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Holdings Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $62.04 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.90.

