EtherGem Price Hits $0.0122 on Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $238,405.07 and $2,382.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00058075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.13 or 0.00930579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00045313 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

