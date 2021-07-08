Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eventbrite, Inc. offers a platform which allows users to provide online event planning services, as well as publishes, promotes and sells tickets through social networks and e-mails. Eventbrite, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

EB traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $17.03. 2,724,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,607. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.09. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 192.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 9.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

