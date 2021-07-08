Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Trading 3.9% Higher

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.20 and last traded at $143.20. 8,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 480,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Everbridge by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

