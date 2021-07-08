Evercore ISI Upgrades Waters (NYSE:WAT) to Outperform

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.33.

WAT opened at $365.40 on Tuesday. Waters has a 1-year low of $182.75 and a 1-year high of $365.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.63.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

